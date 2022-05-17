France navigates tricky China challenges

Top French officials rarely lambast China publicly, but in recent years, France has come to see one of its most important economic partners as a competitor, a security concern and, in some cases, a threat.

Why it matters: The Biden administration is trying to build trans-Atlantic consensus on a more assertive agenda to counter Beijing's growing power. Paris, in some ways, doesn't need persuading.

What's happening: In the past few years, France has undergone a quiet but clear evolution in its views on China across industry, national security and popular opinion.

Industry and economy: The Chinese market once paid top dollar for the infrastructure, railway, high-speed trains, nuclear power and energy grids French companies could provide, said François Chimits, an analyst focusing on China and trade at the Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin.

Around the early to mid-2010s, however, "China was developing its own domestic competitors and also often closing those sectors to outside investment or trade," Chimits said.

As a result, "those French corporations were less eager to push the state for greater access to China and in some cases started pushing for protection."

This impacted French policy. "You have seen a change in the French position from changing China and getting more market access towards protecting itself and its companies from the Chinese economic distortions and Chinese competition," Chimits said.

On a 2018 trip to Beijing, Macron warned that "unbalanced" access to markets would lead to protectionism. In 2021, when he supported the now-suspended EU-China investment deal, he was attacked by both the French right and the left.

National security: In France, "China until a few years ago wasn’t considered any kind of security player," said Yixiang Xu, China fellow at the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies at Johns Hopkins University.

But then the Chinese military began an aggressive island-building campaign in the South China Sea and pushed Pacific Islands to cut ties with Taiwan and open their ports to Chinese navy vessels.

This directly impacted France. More than 1.5 million French citizens live in French territories in the Indo-Pacific, including Mayotte, La Réunion, New Caledonia and French Polynesia, and 93% of France's economic exclusion zone — waters near a country's coast to which it has exclusive rights — are there as well.

In 2018 France became the first EU member to adopt an Indo-Pacific strategy, updating it in 2022 and committing to a "multilateral international order that is based on the rule of law" — a rejection of China's territorial claims there, which a Hague court ruled have little basis in international law.

"France is the only European Union power that is resident in the Indo-Pacific," Xu said. "China is expanding its security role in the region, and they feel this more acutely than any other country in the European Union."

Public opinion: French public opinion doesn't flatter China, a trend that worsened during COVID.

62% of respondents in France said they had a very negative or negative view of China, a 2020 survey by the Central European Institute of Asian Studies found, coming in second only to North Korea in countries they viewed as unfavorable.

83% of respondents in France said the Chinese government does not respect the rights of its people, a 2021 Pew Research Center survey found.

On the bright side: The 2020 survey found 45% of French people had a positive view of Chinese culture and only 28% had a negative view.

Yes, but: France has worked hard to maintain a working relationship with China, and Beijing for its part has cast its relationship with France as a relative bright spot in its increasingly strained ties with Western countries.

In a phone call with Emmanuel Macron after the French president's re-election in late April, Chinese President Xi Jinping praised France's "independence and autonomy," echoing China's previous support for European "strategic autonomy" from U.S. foreign policy.

In February, the two countries also announced joint plans to build seven infrastructure projects worth a total of $1.7 billion across Africa, Asia and Europe.

Between the lines: "France, as most European countries, has a tendency to keep only the most positive topics for bilateral discussions and push the negative ones through EU-China discussions," Chimits said.

That tendency contributes to the perception in the U.S. that Europe in general, and France in particular, is unwilling to challenge Beijing on difficult issues.

The French Embassy in D.C. did not respond to a request for comment.

The bottom line: Paris carefully balances multiple priorities in its relationship with Beijing.