Allianz Global Investors will pay $1 billion to settle what regulators charged was a "massive fraudulent scheme" that involved over 100 institutional investors, including public pension funds.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission said the complex investment strategy, which began as early as January 2016, came undone after the brutal COVID-19 bear market of March 2020 resulted in billions in losses.

Three portfolio managers were named in the complaint, with two pleading guilty to criminal charges.

Allianz's parent company will also cough up over $5 billion in restitution to the victims.

Why it matters: Germany-based Allianz is one of the biggest names in the financial world, with well over $2 trillion in assets under management. The scheme ultimately manipulating investors to sink $11 billion into a strategy called "Structured Alpha" that netted the firm around $550 million in fees. And a billion-dollar SEC settlement is a lot of money.

What they're saying: In recent days, the SEC has moved to reassert itself as the sheriff of Wall Street, and the downturn in markets is providing them with lots of fresh opportunities.

"Allianz Global Investors admitted to defrauding investors over multiple years, concealing losses and downside risks of a complex strategy, and failing to implement key risk controls," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler.

"The victims of this misconduct include teachers, clergy, bus drivers, and engineers, whose pensions are invested in institutional funds to support their retirement.

Thought bubble: A bull market can cover a multitude of sins — but when things get turbulent, malfeasance and criminality get exposed. That's when the "bezzle" comes to a screeching halt, and the crackdowns begin as Axios' Felix Salmon noted last week.