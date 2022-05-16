8 hours ago - Sports
Americans have spent $125B on sports betting in last 4 years
Americans have wagered more than $125 billion on legal sports bets since PASPA was overturned four years ago (May 14, 2018).
State of play: 30 states plus Washington, D.C., have live, legal sports betting markets. Five more have legalized it but are not yet operational.
Of note: The chart above only includes 25 states, plus D.C. Handle and revenue numbers are not yet publicly available for New Mexico, Washington, North Dakota, Wisconsin and North Carolina.