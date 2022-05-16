9 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Ketanji Brown Jackson: Abortion leak "such a departure from normal order"
Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson, confirmed to the Supreme Court last month, called the leak of a court draft decision "such a departure from normal order," during an interview with the Washington Post published on Monday.
Driving the news: The leak revealed that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would make abortion immediately illegal in at least 13 states.
What they're saying: "Everybody who is familiar with the court and the way in which it works was shocked by that. Such a departure from normal order," Jackson said of the leak.
- Jackson said she couldn't answer as to whether the draft's leak was a "good thing or a bad thing," and declined to comment when asked her view on protesters gathering outside of justices' homes.
The big picture: Other members of the high court have spoken out about the unprecedented leak.
- Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday called the leak "tremendously bad" and said it damaged the public's trust in the court.
- Chief Justice John Roberts earlier this month called the leak "absolutely appalling" but stressed it would not affect the court's work.