Skip to main content
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Abortion leak "such a departure from normal order"

Ivana Saric
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event
Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event celebrating her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court on the South Lawn of the White House on April 8. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Justice-designate Ketanji Brown Jackson, confirmed to the Supreme Court last month, called the leak of a court draft decision "such a departure from normal order," during an interview with the Washington Post published on Monday.

Driving the news: The leak revealed that the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would make abortion immediately illegal in at least 13 states.

What they're saying: "Everybody who is familiar with the court and the way in which it works was shocked by that. Such a departure from normal order," Jackson said of the leak.

  • Jackson said she couldn't answer as to whether the draft's leak was a "good thing or a bad thing," and declined to comment when asked her view on protesters gathering outside of justices' homes.

The big picture: Other members of the high court have spoken out about the unprecedented leak.

  • Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday called the leak "tremendously bad" and said it damaged the public's trust in the court.
  • Chief Justice John Roberts earlier this month called the leak "absolutely appalling" but stressed it would not affect the court's work.
Go deeper