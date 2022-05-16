Fauci says he won’t stay if Trump is re-elected

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that he would not return to his current position if former President Donald Trump were re-elected for a second term.

The big picture: Trump has teased another run for president in 2024, but has yet to officially announce a campaign.

Driving the news: Fauci laughingly told CNN's Jim Acosta, "Well, no," when asked if he would stay on for another Trump administration.

"If you look at the history of what the response was during the administration, I think, you know, at best you could say it wasn't optimal," Fauci said when asked about a future Trump administration's preparedness for a pandemic. "And I think just history will speak for itself about that."

Background: Fauci, who has served as NIAID director under seven different presidents, had a particularly fraught relationship with Trump, who downplayed the severity and prevalence of COVID-19.