3 hours ago - Health
Fauci says he won’t stay if Trump is re-elected
NIAID director Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that he would not return to his current position if former President Donald Trump were re-elected for a second term.
The big picture: Trump has teased another run for president in 2024, but has yet to officially announce a campaign.
Driving the news: Fauci laughingly told CNN's Jim Acosta, "Well, no," when asked if he would stay on for another Trump administration.
- "If you look at the history of what the response was during the administration, I think, you know, at best you could say it wasn't optimal," Fauci said when asked about a future Trump administration's preparedness for a pandemic. "And I think just history will speak for itself about that."
Background: Fauci, who has served as NIAID director under seven different presidents, had a particularly fraught relationship with Trump, who downplayed the severity and prevalence of COVID-19.