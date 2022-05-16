Musk: Twitter deal at lower price "not out of the question"

A viable Twitter deal is "not out of the question" at a lower price, Elon Musk said at the 2022 All-In Summit Monday, as he's continued to express skepticism about the company's estimate of spam and fake accounts.

State of play: Musk recently put his deal to buy Twitter "temporarily on hold" as he seeks out more information about spam and fake accounts.

Driving the news: In a series of tweets Monday, Twitter’s chief executive Parag Agrawal defended the company's estimate of "well under 5%" fake accounts and bots and laid out how it arrived at the figure.

Musk replied to Agrawal's tweet and responded with the poop emoji.

Musk went further at the All-In Summit, saying without providing evidence that it "seems beyond unreasonable" that Twitter's number of human accounts is at over 95%.

"Does anyone have that experience?" Musk asked.

Musk said that there is probably four to five times the number of bots compared to what Twitter said. The lowest estimate, he said, is that Twitter is 20% full of bots.

Per Bloomberg, Musk said that a viable deal for Twitter at a lower price is not “out of the question.”

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Scott Rosenberg: Every Twitter user's experience varies based on who you follow and who follows you. Musk is a highly atypical user with a massive public profile, 90 million followers, and deep ties to the crypto world, where bots run rampant.

No doubt he encounters tons of bots all the time! Most of us don't, and have little reason to question the company's calculations.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show Musk replied to Agrawal's tweet, he did not quote-tweet it.