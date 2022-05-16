The baby formula shortage has cast a spotlight on the heavily concentrated industry that manufactures the product, sparking a debate over whether import restrictions, “big bottle” or both set the stage for this crisis.

Four companies — Abbott Laboratories, Mead Johnson, Perrigo and Nestle — account for more than 87% of the market, according to IBISWorld.

Why it matters: With parents scrambling to track down formula following the collision of supply chain issues and a massive recall, they want answers on how this could happen with such a life-critical product.

Republicans have criticized the FDA for cracking down too hard on Abbott, while Democrats have blasted the industry for lacking competition.

The FDA says it’s moving quickly to lift restrictions on imports to help parents who are struggling to find adequate replacements for their babies.

Be smart: A combination of manufacturing complexity, distribution challenges, low profit margins, tariffs and regulatory restrictions got us here.

The product is expensive to make because it’s medically sensitive and it’s tightly regulated by the FDA, whose temporary shutdown of the Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan, after a foodborne pathogen was discovered there has exacerbated the shortage.

“The difficulty of shipping dairy-based products overseas” has historically limited imports, according to an IBISWorld report.

Plus, European Union imports are largely prohibited since it's harder to oversee those factories. Such imports still occur on the black market, and free-market advocates say they can be imported safely, according to the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.

The big picture: There’s no easy switch to flip right now.

“You don’t want to bring in substandard baby formula,” Peter Pitts, president of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest and a former associate commissioner of the FDA, tells Axios. “It’s very hard to make, it’s very complicated chemistry. It’s almost medical food in a sense.”

Worth noting: While there are a variety of smalltime makers of baby formula, the industry is largely dominated by big companies because it’s a low-margin business, Pitts says. Hence why it’s not easy to quickly set up new production sites.

“These are not little factories on the corner. These are whole campuses,” he says.

What’s next: Abbott said late Monday afternoon that it had reached a consent decree with the FDA that would allow it to reopen its plant within two weeks after it takes certain initial steps to ensure it can safely operate the site.