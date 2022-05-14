McConnell leads delegation to Kyiv to meet with Zelensky

U.S. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) led a Congressional delegation to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, CNN reports.

Driving the news: McConnell is the latest high-ranking U.S. official to visit the country amid Russia's ongoing invasion. The trip comes as the Senate is weighing a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine that the House has already passed.

It was unclear if the meeting took place Saturday and if the delegation is still in Kyiv, CNN writes.

Joining McConnell on the trip were Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), according to a short video Zelensky posted to this Instagram page.

The trip comes about two weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) led a group of six congressional Democrats to meet with Zelensky.

First Lady Jill Biden made a surprise visit to the country and met with Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, last Sunday.

What they’re saying: In a post on his Instagram account, Zelensky said that the trip "is a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress and the American people."

"Thank you for your leadership in helping us in our struggle not only for our country, but also for democratic values and freedoms,' he added. "We really appreciate it."

Go deeper… Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine