YouTube creators who have switched to producing content about the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have found a massive audience, accruing millions of views on their videos, according to NBC News.

The big picture: The trial between the two stars in Fairfax, Va. has attracted immense attention on social media, where many have sided with Depp.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018, claiming she is a victim of domestic violence. Heard is countersuing Depp for defamation over his allegations that her claims are false.

Social media has been particularly supportive of Depp, with the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp reaching 10.8 billion views on TikTok.

Driving the news: YouTube creators from every background are jumping on the trend, including gamers, K-pop fans and musicians, NBC News reported.