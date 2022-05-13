Skip to main content
May 13, 2022 - Technology

YouTube creators are feasting on the Depp v. Heard trial

Julia Shapero
US actress Amber Heard testifies as US actor Johnny Depp looks on during a defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 5, 2022. Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

YouTube creators who have switched to producing content about the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have found a massive audience, accruing millions of views on their videos, according to NBC News.

The big picture: The trial between the two stars in Fairfax, Va. has attracted immense attention on social media, where many have sided with Depp.

  • Depp is suing Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post in 2018, claiming she is a victim of domestic violence. Heard is countersuing Depp for defamation over his allegations that her claims are false.
  • Social media has been particularly supportive of Depp, with the hashtag #justiceforjohnnydepp reaching 10.8 billion views on TikTok.

Driving the news: YouTube creators from every background are jumping on the trend, including gamers, K-pop fans and musicians, NBC News reported.

  • One creator, who normally produced content about video games to limited views, received over 10 million views within a week after making compilation videos about the trial, according to the NBC News.
  • Most of the creators made content in support of Depp, leaning into the pro-Depp environment on social media, NBC reported.
