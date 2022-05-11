Senate confirms Bedoya for FTC seat, giving Democrats majority

The Senate has voted to confirm Alvaro Bedoya to the Federal Trade Commission, giving Democratic chair Lina Khan a majority at the agency after a long wait.

Why it matters: Khan can now move forward with the aggressive pro-competition agenda she's planned, with three Democratic members sitting on the five-member commission.

Driving the news: The Senate voted Wednesday afternoon to confirm Bedoya 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Between the lines: It's not very common for an FTC nominee vote to be so split between parties.

Republicans have said Bedoya, a privacy expert, professor and former Senate Judiciary committee staffer, is unsuitable for the job.

What they're saying: “Alvaro Bedoya’s confirmation as a commissioner on the Federal Trade Commission is good news for the American people and brings the agency back to full strength to enforce antitrust protections, fight against price gougers, market manipulators, and those trying to rip off American consumers,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

The other side: “Today’s vote sends a clear message to businesses of all sizes: buckle up," said Neil Bradley, executive vice president of the Chamber of Commerce, which fought against both Khan's and Bedoya's confirmations, in a statement.