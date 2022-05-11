Angels rookie pitches no-hitter

Angels rookie Reid Detmers entered last night's game with a 5.32 ERA. He exited it having thrown the second no-hitter of the season in a 12-0 shellacking of the Rays.

Why it matters: At 22, he's the youngest pitcher in franchise history to throw a no-hitter and the youngest in MLB since Aníbal Sánchez in 2006 with the Marlins.

Pitching line: 9 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 108 pitches (68 strikes)

By the numbers: This was the 12th no-hitter in Angels history, and the 25th by a rookie in MLB history.

Wild stat No. 1: Detmers' 6.33 career ERA is the third-highest entering a no-hitter since ER became official in 1913.

Detmers' 6.33 career ERA is the third-highest entering a no-hitter since ER became official in 1913. Wild stat No. 2: He's just the fifth pitcher in the Divisional Era (1969) to throw a no-hitter with 2 Ks or fewer.

The big picture: Detmers, the Angels' first-round pick in 2020, had thrown just 42 career innings entering Tuesday, and never more than six in any game. What a night for the rook.

🎥 Watch: Final out (Twitter)