The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas has named a new leader, appointing Lorie Logan its new president. Logan is a veteran of the New York Fed, and thus will bring a mix of expertise in economics and markets to the central bank.

Driving the news: Logan will begin August 22, the bank said in a news release, which will put her at the table as the Fed's policymaking committee decides how long to continue raising interest rates to try to quash inflation.

The Dallas Fed president does not have a vote on monetary policy this year.

Logan is currently executive vice president at the New York Fed, where she leads market operations, monitoring, and analysis.

"Her deep financial markets background and expertise in monetary policy and the financial system make her well qualified to contribute in a meaningful way to the monetary policy issues" facing the Fed's policy committee, leaders of the Dallas Fed search committee said in announcing the appointment.

Four of the 12 reserve banks around the country are experiencing leadership turnover. Besides Dallas, Susan M. Collins is set to take charge of the Boston Fed July 1, and a mandatory retirement age means there are forthcoming vacancies in Chicago and Kansas City.