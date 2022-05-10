Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as analyst after retirement

Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch announced on Tuesday that Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst when he retires.

Driving the news: Fox lost two high-profile football announcers in Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN in March.

Brady initially retired from football in February before un-retiring in March and announcing he would play this season.

The big picture: The market for former players-turned-broadcasters has increased in recent years with the success of the ManningCast on ESPN, which features brothers Eli and Peyton Manning on an alternative broadcast during Monday Night Football games.

Details: Brady will join as Fox's lead analyst "immediately following his playing career" and can choose when he wants to retire, Murdoch said.

Brady will call games with Kevin Burkhardt and "serve as an ambassador" for Fox Sports, Murdoch added.

What they're saying: "We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season," Murdoch said in a tweet on Tuesday. He also announced the deal during Fox's earnings call.