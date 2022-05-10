Tesla recalls 130K cars over touchscreen display overheating

Tesla will update the software for almost 130,000 of its cars to fix their central display screen from overheating and running slowly or going blank, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The screen is a crucial component of Tesla vehicles, as they display rearview cameras, windshield defrosters settings, warning lights and the gear shift indicator.

The software update is not a physical recall. Federal law requires automakers to submit a recall when they issue an "over-the-air" software update that mitigates a defect that poses an unreasonable risk to drivers.

The big picture: The NHTSA said the recall covers Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022 and Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022.