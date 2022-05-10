Court tosses New York's Amazon lawsuit over worker protections

A New York appeals court on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James alleging Amazon failed to adequately protect its workers during the pandemic.

Driving the news: The National Labor Relations Board, "and not the states, should serve as the forum for disputes arising out of the conduct" if it violates federal rules, the New York appellate court wrote in its filing.

The court also said the lawsuit "must be dismissed as moot, as the state has withdrawn the public health guidance that the claim seeks to enforce."

What they're saying: "Throughout the pandemic, Amazon has failed to provide a safe working environment for New Yorkers, putting their health and safety at risk," James' deputy press secretary Morgan Rubin said in a statement.

"As our office reviews the decision and our options moving forward, Attorney General James remains committed to protecting Amazon workers, and all workers, from unfair treatment," Rubin said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Axios' requests for comment.

Catch up quick: James in the lawsuit filed in February of 2021 claimed that Amazon failed to comply with workplace rules during COVID-19.