Lisa Cook confirmed as first Black woman on Federal Reserve Board

The Senate voted 51-50 on Tuesday, with Vice President Harris casting the tie-breaker, confirming Lisa Cook to serve on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors.

The big picture: Cook, a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State, is the first Black woman on the panel in its 108-year history.

Democrats had delayed the vote due to several absences in the upper chamber since they hold a narrow majority and no Republicans supported Cook's confirmation.

Cook worked in the Obama administration's Council of Economic Advisers and had done extensive research on the economic consequences of racial discrimination.

Flashback: Cook’s academic writing suggests she is a dove, meaning she’s less concerned about inflation and more focused on improving labor market conditions, Axios' Hans Nichols writes.