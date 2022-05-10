Skip to main content
Jack Dorsey says he agrees with reversing Trump's Twitter ban

Dan Primack
Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk that former President Trump should have his Twitter account reinstated.

Why it matters: Dorsey was CEO of Twitter when the ban was put in place.

  • Dorsey called the ban a mistaken "business decision," and reiterated Musk's belief that permanent bans are inappropriate in cases outside of illegal activity or spam.
  • The statements give Musk support to continue dismantling Twitter's content moderation efforts after he buys the company, which may alter the Twitter experience and advertiser appeal.

What he's saying: "I do agree," Dorsey tweeted, in response to a tweet from Axios' Dan Primack. "There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc.), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don't work."

  • Dorsey then linked to some of his earlier tweets from when the ban was first announced, and then added in a subsequent reply:
  • "It was a business decision, it shouldn't have been. and we should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong."

Big picture: Dorsey has not yet committed to participate in Musk's buyout of Twitter by rolling over his shares, although Musk did recently disclose that such conversations have taken place.

