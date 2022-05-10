Jack Dorsey says he agrees with reversing Trump's Twitter ban

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk that former President Trump should have his Twitter account reinstated.

Why it matters: Dorsey was CEO of Twitter when the ban was put in place.

Dorsey called the ban a mistaken "business decision," and reiterated Musk's belief that permanent bans are inappropriate in cases outside of illegal activity or spam.

The statements give Musk support to continue dismantling Twitter's content moderation efforts after he buys the company, which may alter the Twitter experience and advertiser appeal.

What he's saying: "I do agree," Dorsey tweeted, in response to a tweet from Axios' Dan Primack. "There are exceptions (CSE, illegal behaviour, spam or network manipulation, etc.), but generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don't work."

Dorsey then linked to some of his earlier tweets from when the ban was first announced, and then added in a subsequent reply:

"It was a business decision, it shouldn't have been. and we should always revisit our decisions and evolve as necessary. I stated in that thread and still believe that permanent bans of individuals are directionally wrong."

Big picture: Dorsey has not yet committed to participate in Musk's buyout of Twitter by rolling over his shares, although Musk did recently disclose that such conversations have taken place.

Go deeper: Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter's permanent Trump ban