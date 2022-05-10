5 hours ago - Economy & Business
Guggenheim becomes latest museum to drop Sackler name
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum has removed the Sackler name from an education center following years-long controversies over the family's role in the opioid crisis.
Why it matters: The Sacklers made billions from the sale of highly addictive opioid painkillers and were embroiled in several litigation battles until March, when they reached a $6 billion settlement with U.S. states.
- The Guggenheim's removal of the Sackler name took place quietly last week and was not publicly announced, the New York Times reports.
What they're saying: "The Guggenheim and the Mortimer D. Sackler family have agreed to rename the arts education center," museum spokesperson Sara Fox said Tuesday in a statement.
- "We believe this decision is in the best interest of the Museum and the vital work it does."
The big picture: The Guggenheim, based in New York City, is the latest institution to cut ties with the disgraced family.
- The National Gallery in London said Monday that it would remove the Sackler name from its walls, according to Forbes.
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art dropped the name from one of its most popular galleries as well as six other exhibition spaces in December, per the Times.
- Several museums have outright rejected donations from the family.