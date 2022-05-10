Guggenheim becomes latest museum to drop Sackler name

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum has removed the Sackler name from an education center following years-long controversies over the family's role in the opioid crisis.

Why it matters: The Sacklers made billions from the sale of highly addictive opioid painkillers and were embroiled in several litigation battles until March, when they reached a $6 billion settlement with U.S. states.

The Guggenheim's removal of the Sackler name took place quietly last week and was not publicly announced, the New York Times reports.

What they're saying: "The Guggenheim and the Mortimer D. Sackler family have agreed to rename the arts education center," museum spokesperson Sara Fox said Tuesday in a statement.

"We believe this decision is in the best interest of the Museum and the vital work it does."

The big picture: The Guggenheim, based in New York City, is the latest institution to cut ties with the disgraced family.