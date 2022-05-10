This Guatemalan teen can speak 9 languages

A Guatemalan teenager who sells treats to tourists can speak nine languages despite not having formal schooling.

Details: María Asig, 16, sells chocolate, water and candies at a national jungle reserve in northern Guatemala.

She's learned to communicate in Hebrew, German, French, English, Portuguese, Italian and Dutch, in addition to Spanish and her native Mayan Q'eqchi, in the 10 years she's been working.

Asig has also been learning some Japanese.

She wants to become a tourist guide, she told Noticias Telemundo.

Guatemala is also the birthplace of another multilingual wonder. Duolingo was created by Luis von Ahn, born in Guatemala City, the capital.

Yes, but: Indigenous Guatemalan women have on average three years of formal schooling by their teen years, according to Summa, a research lab from the Inter-American Development Bank focused on education in Latin America.

The biggest barriers to schooling include a need to work from a very young age, the physical distance from schools and a lack of educational content in Indigenous languages.

Subscribe to Axios Latino and get more news that matters about Latinos and Latin America, delivered right to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.