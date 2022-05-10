FDA says it is "doing everything in our power" to improve baby formula supply

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday that it is "doing everything in our power" to improve the supply of baby formula.

Driving the news: The nation's baby formula shortage has intensified in recent weeks due to supply chain issues and a recent recall of Abbott Nutrition products.

What they're saying: “We recognize that many consumers have been unable to access infant formula and critical medical foods they are accustomed to using and are frustrated by their inability to do so," said FDA commissioner Robert Califf in a statement.

"We are doing everything in our power to ensure there is adequate product available where and when they need it,” he said.

"Ensuring the availability of safe, sole-source nutrition products like infant formula is of the utmost importance to the FDA."

The big picture: About 3-in-4 babies are fed formula for the first six months of their lives as a substitute for human milk products, Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.

Shortages — likely started by distribution issues and production woes — have recently plagued the United States.

What's next: Califf said the FDA "will continue doing everything within our authority to ensure the production of safe infant formula products.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the FDA is "working around the clock" to address the shortage, CNN reports.

