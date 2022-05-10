California takes step toward sports betting legalization

Reproduced from American Gaming Association; Cartogram: Axios Visuals

California voters recently gathered enough signatures to send a mobile sports betting initiative to their state's November ballot.

Why it matters: If it passes, the amount of money wagered (handle) on sports in California is going to be astronomical.

When New York legalized mobile betting in January, it broke the single-month record for handle in just three weeks. New York's population is 19 million. California's: 39 million.

State(s) of play: California isn't the only state making progress towards legalization.