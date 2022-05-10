The Department of Homeland Security has approved nearly 6,000 Ukrainians to travel to the United States through a new streamlined process, the agency said on Monday.

The big picture: The "Uniting for Ukraine" program, which the Biden administration announced in late April, allows Ukrainians fleeing the Russian military invasion to apply for humanitarian parole.

It's part of the effort to meet the Biden administration's promise to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

The United Nations Refugee Agency estimates that 5.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began in February.

Driving the news: Ukrainian refugees participating in the program began arriving in the U.S. on Friday, the DHS said in a statement.