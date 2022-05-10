Skip to main content
4 hours ago - World

Nearly 6,000 Ukrainians approved to enter U.S.

Julia Shapero
Ukrainians refugees board the train to Przemysl, Poland from Ukraine's port city Odesa on 25 April 2022. Photo: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security has approved nearly 6,000 Ukrainians to travel to the United States through a new streamlined process, the agency said on Monday.

The big picture: The "Uniting for Ukraine" program, which the Biden administration announced in late April, allows Ukrainians fleeing the Russian military invasion to apply for humanitarian parole.

Driving the news: Ukrainian refugees participating in the program began arriving in the U.S. on Friday, the DHS said in a statement.

  • U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services has had more than 19,000 requests from Americans who want to help Ukrainian citizens or immediate family members since the website first launched, the DHS said.
  • The DHS website went live on April 25 for Americans to apply to be sponsors. Among other requirements, Ukrainians seeking to enter the U.S. through the program must have a U.S. sponsor.
Go deeper