Police investigating fire at office of Wisconsin anti-abortion rights group as arson

A fire that ignited Sunday at an anti-abortion rights group's office in Madison, Wisconsin, is being investigated as a case of arson, Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed in a statement Monday.

The big picture: Flames were seen emerging from the office building shortly after 6am, per a police report. The perpetrators appear to have set the fire after a molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite. No one was injured.

"It appears a specific non-profit that supports anti-abortion measures was targeted," Barnes said in the statement.

The incident comes a week after a leaked draft ruling revealed the Supreme Court is prepared to potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

The fire took place at the office of Wisconsin Family Action, which advocates against abortion, same-sex marriage, gambling and more, per its website.

The phrase "If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was graffitied on the outside of the building, per AP.

What they're saying: "Our department has and continues to support people being able to speak freely and openly about their beliefs," Barnes said in the statement. "But we feel that any acts of violence, including the destruction of property, do not aid in any cause."