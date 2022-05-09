Data: Tyson Foods; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Meat prices continued to skyrocket in the first quarter.

Driving the news: Tyson Foods reported Monday that the average price of its products rose 17.6% in the quarter ended April 2, compared with a year earlier.

The price of Tyson beef was up 23.8%, while chicken rose 14.4% and pork jumped 10.8%.

The big picture: The cost of labor and agricultural prices continue to fuel the spike.

"We saw continued inflation across the business, in some instances, up 25% or more," Tyson CFO Stewart Glendinning said Monday on a conference call. "Notable examples were labor, feed ingredients, live cattle, lean hogs and freight costs."

What's next: The Labor Department will report April's inflation data for the U.S. economy on Wednesday.