Russia's ambassador to Poland doused in red paint by protesters

Erin Doherty
Russian Ambassador to Poland, Ambassador Sergey Andreev reacts after being covered with red paint during a protest.
Ambassador Sergey Andreev covered in red paint during a protest in Warsaw, Poland, on May 9. Photo: Wojtek Radwanski/AFP via Getty Images

Russia's ambassador to Poland was hit with red paint on Monday as he arrived at a cemetery where Soviet soldiers who died during World War II are buried, state news agency RIA Novosti reports.

Driving the news: Ambassador Sergey Andreev had red paint on his clothes and face as demonstrators who oppose Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine protested around him, some carrying Ukrainian flags, per a video from the state news agency.

  • Andreev was at the Soviet soldiers' cemetery to lay flowers on Victory Day, a commemorative day that marks the defeat of the Nazis during World War II.
  • Hundreds of protesters had convened and prevented Andreev from laying flowers at the Warsaw cemetery, AP reports.

State of play: Protesters also parked a tank hauled by a tractor in front of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw on Sunday, per AP.

