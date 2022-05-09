5 hours ago - World
Russia's ambassador to Poland doused in red paint by protesters
Russia's ambassador to Poland was hit with red paint on Monday as he arrived at a cemetery where Soviet soldiers who died during World War II are buried, state news agency RIA Novosti reports.
Driving the news: Ambassador Sergey Andreev had red paint on his clothes and face as demonstrators who oppose Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine protested around him, some carrying Ukrainian flags, per a video from the state news agency.
- Andreev was at the Soviet soldiers' cemetery to lay flowers on Victory Day, a commemorative day that marks the defeat of the Nazis during World War II.
- Hundreds of protesters had convened and prevented Andreev from laying flowers at the Warsaw cemetery, AP reports.
State of play: Protesters also parked a tank hauled by a tractor in front of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw on Sunday, per AP.
