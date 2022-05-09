Russia's ambassador to Poland was hit with red paint on Monday as he arrived at a cemetery where Soviet soldiers who died during World War II are buried, state news agency RIA Novosti reports.

Driving the news: Ambassador Sergey Andreev had red paint on his clothes and face as demonstrators who oppose Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine protested around him, some carrying Ukrainian flags, per a video from the state news agency.

Andreev was at the Soviet soldiers' cemetery to lay flowers on Victory Day, a commemorative day that marks the defeat of the Nazis during World War II.

Hundreds of protesters had convened and prevented Andreev from laying flowers at the Warsaw cemetery, AP reports.

State of play: Protesters also parked a tank hauled by a tractor in front of the Russian Embassy in Warsaw on Sunday, per AP.

