Marcos set for landslide victory in Philippines presidential election

Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to win Monday's presidential election in the Philippines by a landslide 36 years after his dictator father was ousted in a popular uprising, preliminary results show.

State of play: With over 90% of the votes tabulated in an unofficial vote count, Marcos had double the tally of his rival, Vice President Leni Robredo. Marcos will replace Rodrigro Duterte, but Sara Duterte, the outgoing strongman's daughter, appears to have easily won the vice presidency.

The return of a Marcos to the presidency is the stunning conclusion of a decades-long process to rehabilitate the family's political brand.

It's unclear what Marcos Jr., known as "Bongbong," intends to do with power. He skipped the presidential debates and didn't campaign on many policy specifics, though his opponents fear he "will only deepen the culture of impunity enshrined by the departing leader" Duterte, the New York Times writes.

What they're saying: “Let us keep watch on the vote,” Marcos said in a video message late Monday, per AP.