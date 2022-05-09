Changing of the guard in men's tennis

Carlos Alcaraz, 19, won the Madrid Open on Sunday, cruising to a 6-3, 6-1 rout over world No. 3 Alexander Zverev in just 62 minutes.

Why it matters: The Spaniard is the youngest ever to win this tournament, and he reached the final by beating No. 4 Rafael Nadal and No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarters and semis, respectively.

Wild stat: Alcaraz is the youngest player to beat three top-five players in the same ATP event since the tour debuted in 1990, and he did so on the three consecutive days after his 19th birthday.

The big picture: No one is having a better year than Alcaraz, whose phenomenal 2022 season has vaulted him to a career-high No. 6.

His four titles (Madrid, Miami, Barcelona, Rio) and 28-3 record both lead the ATP Tour this year.

Including his first career title last year in Croatia, Alcaraz is now the youngest five-time champion since Nadal won seven titles by the same age in 2005.

What they're saying: "Right now, you are the best player in the world," Zverev said after the match.