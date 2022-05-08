U.S. diplomats temporarily returned to Kyiv on Sunday to commemorate Victory in Europe Day along with Ukrainian counterparts, a State Department official told Axios.

Why it matters: The U.S. has sought to resume its diplomatic work in Ukraine, and American diplomats returned in April for the first time since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion.

The U.S. evacuated most embassy staff from Kyiv in February as officials warned of a potential imminent Russian invasion.

State of play: Envoys from several Western countries have recently returned to Kyiv to reopen embassies and facilitate in-person visits by their national leaders.

Be smart: Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, commemorates when Nazi Germany surrendered against the Allied Forces of World War II. While most of Europe celebrates on May 8, Russia celebrates on May 9.

Driving the news: Chargé d’affaires Kristina Kvien and other U.S. diplomats returned to Kyiv on Sunday, reopening the American diplomatic mission in Ukraine for the first time in two and a half months, per Politico's Christopher Miller.