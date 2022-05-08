Scholz: Russia should not set terms of peace deal with Ukraine

Russia should not be able to set the terms of a peace deal with Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday during a televised address commemorating the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

Driving the news: “I cannot tell you today when and how Russia’s cruel war against Ukraine will end, but one thing is clear, there should not be a peace dictated by Russia," Scholz said, according to Politico. "The Ukrainians will not accept that, and neither will we.”

What's next: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Scholz to visit Kyiv on Monday, the symbolic Victory Day holiday when Russia celebrates the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.

Go deeper: Western allies unveil new Russia sanctions on V-E Day