Most people who support upholding Roe v. Wade view its possible overturn as a danger to women, and think that development would put other rights in jeopardy, a CBS News poll out Sunday indicates.

The big picture: The poll comes after the leak Monday of a Supreme Court draft opinion which signaled the Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the landmark abortion case.

The bottom line: If Roe were overturned, abortion would immediately become illegal in at least 13 states.

By the numbers: Almost two-thirds (64%) of respondents believe the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, per the poll — of those, 82% believe overturning it would "be a danger to women" and "be dangerous for Americans' rights." Those respondents said they feel discouraged, angry and scared.

Sixty-six percent of women under age 50 said they think overturning Roe will lead to more restrictions on birth control.

Be smart: The Supreme Court-established right to privacy which underpins Roe has been used to justify other decisions by the court, like the rulings that ended bans on birth control and same-sex marriage.

Yes, but: Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the draft opinion that the court's decision "concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion."

The other side: Those who support overturning Roe said they believe it will provide "protection for the unborn" (85%) and "be a protection for women" (64%). They indicated they feel hopeful, happy and relieved.

