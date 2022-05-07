Why Chinese fiction matters

A new book offers a survey of what authors in China are writing, and it urges readers outside China to read this work and take it seriously.

Why it matters: "There is much to learn from Chinese writers who understand and illuminate the complex relationship between art and politics — one that is increasingly shaping Western artistic discourse," writes Megan Walsh, author of "The Subplot: What China is Reading and Why It Matters," published in February.

The big picture: China's "well-documented climate of censorship and propaganda can make foreign readers rather snobby about Chinese literature, often without having read any of it," Walsh writes.

"But the fact is that most Chinese writers who continue to live and work in mainland China write neither what their government nor foreign readers want or expect."

Details: In this slim 135-page volume, Walsh describes recent trends in several different genres in Chinese literature: