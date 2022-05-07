North Korea launches ballistic missile into Sea of Japan

North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Saturday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, according to AP.

Why it matters: The launch marks North Korea's 14th missile launch of 2022, coming just days after it tested another ballistic missile earlier this week.

The big picture: North Korea has significantly escalated its missile testing program this year.

U.S. officials have warned that Kim Jong Un’s government has been making preparations at the underground Punggye-ri nuclear test site in the country's north, indicating that it may be on the verge of resuming underground nuclear weapons testing, according to CNN.

