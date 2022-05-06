Over 2,200 dams are in poor condition, AP analysis finds

More than 2,200 dams across the United States are in poor condition and pose danger to communities, according to a new analysis from the Associated Press.

Why it matters: The amount of damaged and endangered dams has been on the rise, the analysis found. A similar AP review back in 2019 found roughly 1,600 dams were at potential risk.

Details: The new analysis outlines a number of reasons for the increased damage.

Climate change has put a greater strain on dams, specifically due to rainstorms.

There are now homes, businesses and roads below dams that were once constructed in remote locations.

Maintenance on troubled dams has been put off.

What they're saying: “All of a sudden, you’ve got older dams with a lower design criteria that now can potentially cause loss of life if they fail,” Del Shannon, president of the U.S. Society on Dams, told AP.

“The number of deficient, high-hazard dams is increasing,” he said.

The big picture: There is a growing push by lawmakers to make dams safer, Axios' Jason Clayworth writes.

Yes, but: This might not fix everything. According to a report released by the American Society of Civil Engineers, U.S. dams are in need of almost $94 billion in upgrades over the next decade.

