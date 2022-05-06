SpaceX brings four astronauts back to Earth

SpaceX ferried three U.S. astronauts and one German one from the International Space Station to Earth on Friday with a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.

Why it matters: Just hours after bringing the astronauts back to the planet, SpaceX launched 53 new Starlink internet satellites into orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

On board SpaceX's Dragon capsule was NASA’s Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and the European Space Agency’s Matthias Maurer.

