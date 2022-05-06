5 hours ago - Science
SpaceX brings four astronauts back to Earth
SpaceX ferried three U.S. astronauts and one German one from the International Space Station to Earth on Friday with a splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico.
Why it matters: Just hours after bringing the astronauts back to the planet, SpaceX launched 53 new Starlink internet satellites into orbit from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
- On board SpaceX's Dragon capsule was NASA’s Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, and the European Space Agency’s Matthias Maurer.
