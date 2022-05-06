CDC investigating 109 cases of hepatitis in children, including 5 deaths

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday said it is investigating 109 possible cases of severe and unexplained hepatitis in children, including five deaths, the Washington Post reported.

Driving the news: Twenty-four states and one territory have reported suspected cases of the liver disease dating back to October, according to the AP. However, only nine cases in Alabama have been confirmed so far.

Over 90% of patients were hospitalized and 14% had to receive liver transplants, according to the Post.

The big picture: As of May 1, there have been at least 228 probable cases reported in 20 countries, Dr. Philippa Easterbrook said at a World Health Organization briefing earlier this week. Another 50 cases are under investigation, she said.