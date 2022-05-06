Biden authorizes additional $150 million in military assistance to Ukraine

President Joe Biden authorized an additional $150 million in military assistance to Ukraine on Friday, pulling from his dwindling drawdown authority, the State Department confirmed.

Driving the news: As Biden has nearly exhausted these funds, he also called on Congress to pass his $33 billion request for humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine.

Through the Presidential Drawdown Authority, the president can authorize the transfer of items from U.S. stocks without congressional approval due to an unforeseen emergency, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. has sent about $3.8 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, according to the State Department.

What they're saying: "The United States has provided a historic amount of security assistance to Ukraine at rapid speed," Biden said in a statement on Friday.