Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Fox News on Wednesday that Russia's attempts to smear him with comparisons to Adolf Hitler are a form of propaganda modeled after Joseph Goebbels' tactics, which indoctrinated German people in antisemitic Nazi ideologies.

Why it matters: Zelensky, who is Jewish, is a regular target of Russian disinformation campaigns. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attempted to justify the comparison to Hitler on Sunday by falsely claiming that Hitler had "Jewish blood" — prompting Israel's government to publicly rebuke him.

The Russian government has pushed the false narrative that Ukraine is dominated by Nazis and used it to justify the unprovoked invasion.

What he's saying: "These are the showings of chauvinism and nationalism," Zelensky told Fox News' Griff Jenkins through an interpreter.

"They are following the same concept of the Goebbels and using the same methodology, and the reaction I think is to weaken the world to these phrases of Lavrov."

He reiterated the need for President Biden to visit Kyiv to witness the atrocities committed in places like Bucha and Borodyanka.

"I think it's very important because, you know, in our minds, in our society, the President Biden is the president of the biggest democratic civilization for Ukrainians," he said in English.

Zelensky also issued a condemnation to all world leaders, noting that every year on the Holocaust Remembrance Day there is talk of "never again" and yet Ukrainians continue to suffer.

The big picture: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a congressional delegation visited Kyiv and spoke with Zelensky last week amid growing pressure for the U.S. to send high-level officials to Ukraine's capital, after recent visits by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the prime ministers of Spain and Denmark.

First Lady Jill Biden is slated to travel to Eastern Europe this week to meet with U.S. service members, diplomats and displaced Ukrainian parents and children.

