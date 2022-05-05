Romney: Trump "likely" to be 2024 GOP nominee if he runs

If former President Trump wants to run in the 2024 presidential election, he will become the Republican nominee, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) told Politico on Thursday.

What he's saying: "I don’t delude myself into thinking I have a big swath of the Republican Party," Romney said. "It’s hard to imagine anything that would derail his support. So if he wants to become the nominee in '24, I think he’s very likely to achieve that."

"He's the leader of the party, that's clear. ... If he decides to run, he will be the nominee," Romney added.

The big picture: Romney, who was the 2012 Republican nominee for president, has been one of the most outspoken Republican critics of Trump.

The Utah senator voted to convict him in both of his impeachment trials. However, he has previously acknowledged that the former president has "the largest voice and a big impact" in the GOP.

Romney said in 2021 that if Trump runs for president again, he would not vote for him.

Between the lines: Trump has not officially announced whether he plans to make a third presidential run in 2024.