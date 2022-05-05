Biden announces Karine Jean-Pierre as new White House press secretary

President Biden announced Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary when Psaki leaves the job on May 13.

Why it matters: Jean-Pierre, currently principal deputy press secretary, will be the first Black woman and first openly LGBTQ woman to hold the position.

Driving the news: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is expected to join MSNBC as a streaming show host this spring.

Background: Jean-Pierre was previously the chief of staff for then 2020 Democratic-presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Before that, she worked in the Obama Administration and for the non-profit MoveOn.org as their Chief Public Affairs Officer.

Jean-Pierre also spent time working on Obama's 2008 campaign and later for Biden's 2020 campaign.

What they're saying: "Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people," President Biden said in a statement on Thursday.