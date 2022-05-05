Donor conference for Ukraine raises $6.5 billion

Ukraine received pledges for $6.5 billion in aid at a donor conference in Warsaw on Thursday to help the country recover from Russia's unprovoked invasion, the Associated Press reports.

Driving the news: Countries and businesses committed the money at the event co-hosted by the Polish and Swedish prime ministers in an effort to meet the mounting costs the war has caused. The humanitarian crisis has displaced millions and battered the country's basic services, according to the United Nations.

Ukraine needs 12,000 tons of humanitarian aid daily, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, but to date it has received just 3,000 tons each day.

What they're saying: "I think that this conference in Warsaw has showed great solidarity among all of us - solidarity in bringing hope to Ukraine and ensuring its future. Not only did we discuss what is happening here and now, but also the future for a sovereign and free Ukraine," Morawiecki wrote in a tweet.

“Ukraine will win this war and we will stand by your side,” Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said, per AP.

Go deeper: Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine