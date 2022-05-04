Stocks breathe a sigh of relief after Fed hike

Stocks jumped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve meted out its biggest interest rate hike since 2000, with the S&P ending the session nearly 3% higher.

Why it matters: The Fed is moving to bring down inflation levels the economy hasn't seen in decades. That has made Wall Street hyper-sensitive to just how high rates could go in the coming months, especially with the expansion showing signs of wear.

Driving the news: By hiking borrowing costs to combat surging inflation, the Fed signaled future rate hikes would be measured rather than aggressive, as some investors have feared.

In his press conference, Fed chair Jerome Powell ruled out a 3/4 percentage point hike as "not something that committee is actively considering."

However, Powell still characterized inflation as "much too high," with the policy-setting Open Market Committee moving "expeditiously" to bring it down, Axios' Neil Irwin points out.

What they're saying: Markets have been volatile in recent sessions, as investors debate whether the coming tightening cycle was at risk of creating a recession.