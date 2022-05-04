Updated May 4, 2022 - Economy & Business
Stocks breathe a sigh of relief after Fed hike
Stocks jumped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve meted out its biggest interest rate hike since 2000, with the S&P ending the session nearly 3% higher.
Why it matters: The Fed is moving to bring down inflation levels the economy hasn't seen in decades. That has made Wall Street hyper-sensitive to just how high rates could go in the coming months, especially with the expansion showing signs of wear.
Driving the news: By hiking borrowing costs to combat surging inflation, the Fed signaled future rate hikes would be measured rather than aggressive, as some investors have feared.
- In his press conference, Fed chair Jerome Powell ruled out a 3/4 percentage point hike as "not something that committee is actively considering."
- However, Powell still characterized inflation as "much too high," with the policy-setting Open Market Committee moving "expeditiously" to bring it down, Axios' Neil Irwin points out.
What they're saying: Markets have been volatile in recent sessions, as investors debate whether the coming tightening cycle was at risk of creating a recession.
- "Whatever more hawkish moves the Committee had contemplated for today, the stock market rout the last week may have led them to a more measured, gradual pace of rate hikes," according to Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS.
- "The trick is to tighten financial conditions, but not be too aggressive with too many rate hikes that precipitate a disorderly market meltdown that destroys business and consumer confidence," Rupkey wrote in a research note on Wednesday.