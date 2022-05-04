Blinken address on China to be rescheduled following positive COVID test

A speech on U.S.-China relations that Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to give on Thursday will be rescheduled in light of Blinken's positive COVID-19 diagnosis, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Wednesday.

Driving the news: Blinken, who is fully vaccinated and boosted against the virus, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Wednesday, but is experiencing only "mild symptoms," Price said in a press release.

Blinken has not seen President Biden for several days and is not considered a "close contact" of the president, Price added.

The big picture: Thursday's speech was intended to outline the Biden administration's policy toward China, per an earlier announcement.

"The Secretary looks forward to delivering the address that was scheduled for tomorrow. Unfortunately, it will not take place tomorrow. But we'll find an alternative date. Just as soon as we can," Price said during the briefing.

State of play: On Tuesday, Blinken attended the 52nd Annual Conference on the Americas Luncheon, where many attendees were seen maskless.