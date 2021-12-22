Sign up for our daily briefing

2021's challenges for journalism

Axios

Axios Re:Cap is revisiting some of this year’s biggest stories and what they say about where technology, business, politics and more are headed in 2022. 

Axios cofounder and CEO Jim VandeHei joins Axios Re:Cap senior producer Naomi Shavin to talk about what journalists got right and wrong in 2021 and what challenges lie ahead for the industry next year.

Go deeper

Axios
Dec 21, 2021 - Podcasts

The year psychedelics went mainstream

Axios Re:Cap is revisiting some of this year’s biggest stories and what they say about where technology, business, politics and more are headed in 2022. 

Alison Snyder, managing editor and author of Axios Science, joins Axios Re:Cap senior producer Naomi Shavin to discuss a major research trend that flew under the radar this year: increased public and private funding for trials looking into therapeutic psychedelics.

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
1 hour ago - World

Inside Jake Sullivan's meetings in Israel on Iran

Sullivan (left) meets Bennett. Photo: Israeli Government Press Office via Getty

Four senior Israeli officials who attended meetings in Jerusalem with national security adviser Jake Sullivan tell Axios they came away reassured that the U.S. is ready to take a harder line on Iran if necessary and to take Israel’s views into account.

The big picture: Sullivan sketched out three possible near-term scenarios on Iran’s nuclear program in the meetings, two officials say:

Ivana Saric
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden extends student loan payment pause until May

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it will extend its moratorium on student loan payments until May 1, citing the ongoing pandemic.

Why it matters: The current pause would have expired on Jan. 31, when millions of borrowers were set to resume payments after a nearly two-year hiatus.

