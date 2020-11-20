Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

What we're driving: 2021 Kia K5

Photo: Kia

Mid-sized sedans tend to be overshadowed by trucks and SUVs these days, but the new 2021 Kia K5 demands to be noticed.

The big picture: The K5 replaces the long-running Kia Optima, a decent, value-oriented sedan. But the K5 seriously ramps up the appeal with head-turning design, new engine and transmission options, and available all-wheel drive.

Details: With a 180-hp, 1.6-liter turbo engine and eight-speed transmission, the K5 is not quite as sporty as it looks.

  • But I haven't driven the new GT version, which features a 290-horsepower 2.5-liter engine, so my opinion could change.
  • Still, it's a competent, comfortable ride.

What's inside: The K5 has two available touchscreens: a standard eight-inch unit and an optional 10.3-inch screen.

  • The connected infotainment system uses real-time traffic data to keep drivers on the optimal route, including weather information for more than 25,000 cities.
  • And it uses AI to recognize natural language commands for things like text messages, news and weather or to adjust the climate control or heated seats and steering wheel.

Safety stuff: All K5 models have a driver attention warning system along with lane-keeping assist and forward collision avoidance technology.

  • Higher-priced versions add features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and adaptive cruise control, among others.

The bottom line: Starting at $23,490, Kia's mid-sized K5 is a great-looking car, and still a great value.

Jonathan Swan
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump lawyers to avoid Michigan lawmaker meeting after COVID exposure

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Rudy Giuliani and other key members of President Trump's outside legal team won't be attending today's meeting with two Michigan lawmakers because they've been exposed to the coronavirus, two sources familiar with the internal discussions tell Axios.

Why it matters: This added turmoil inside the president's legal operation comes at a time when the president is urging Republican state lawmakers to interfere with the electoral process and reverse Joe Biden's victory to a Trump win.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Touchless travel could threaten airport jobs

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Air travel is becoming a touchless, self-directed journey, which poses a threat to traditional airport customer service jobs.

Why it matters: Automation and artificial intelligence have long been viewed as a threat to jobs, but the unprecedented disruption that the coronavirus pandemic is posing to the travel industry could have lasting workforce implications.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Ezra Klein and Lauren Williams are leaving Vox

Photo: Vox Media

Ezra Klein, co-founder and editor-at-large of Vox.com, the political news website owned by Vox Media, and Lauren Williams, editor-in-chief and senior vice president of Vox.com, are leaving the company, executives tell Axios.

Why it matters: They are the latest examples of high-profile media executives to leave management roles in pursuit of more hands-on, creative careers.

