More than 57,000 U.S. wildfires scorched 10.3 million acres in 2020

A firefighter hosing flames during the Creek fire in Madera County, California, in September 2020. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

More than 57,ooo wildfires have torched roughly 10,357,000 acres — around 16,000 square miles — in the United States to date this year, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

Why it matters: 2020 was one of the most active fire seasons on record in terms of total number of fires and acres burned, coinciding with drought conditions driven increasingly by climate change across much of the Western U.S., and one of the hottest years on record.

By the numbers: In the last decade, 2010 was the least active season with 3.4 million acres burned and 2015 was the most active with 9.9 million acres.

  • As of Dec. 21, the country has spent approximately $3.6 billion on suppressing large fires, according to NIFC. Wildfires also destroyed roughly 18,000 structures this year.

The big picture: California accounted for approximately 3.9 million acres alone, the most land burned by wildfires in the state in a year.

Of note: Wildfires in American West may already be altering the future of forests there, Axios' Alison Snyder reports.

  • Scientists are attempting to determine how forests are responding to severe fire and whether they can regrow or be rebuilt to withstand future fires.

Go deeper: The American West needs more aggressive prescribed burning

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
2 hours ago - World

The challenge of 2021: Vaccinating the world

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Vaccinating the world will be perhaps the single greatest global challenge of 2021, and that process is now beginning in earnest.

The big picture: If you're reading this in Europe, the U.S. or one of several other wealthy countries, you will probably have access to a vaccine in 2021. But if you're in a lower-income country, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, you could be waiting until 2023.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 15 hours ago - Economy & Business

Voice boomed before Music City explosion

Photo: Elliott Anderson/The Tennessean via Reuters

Police say a spooky audio recording boomed from an RV parked in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, just before the vehicle blew up and turned a historic stretch of the bar-lined tourist district into a glass-strewn shambles.

  • Officers, responding to a 5:30 a.m. CT call for shots fired, encountered the RV as the recording played, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a televised briefing.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 21 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: TSA screens close to a pre-lockdown high of nearly 1.2 million peopleOne startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination
  2. Vaccine: Pope Francis in Christmas message calls for COVID-19 vaccines for everyone — Mexico becomes first Latin American country to vaccinate against COVIDOver 1 million people in the U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine — Fauci acknowledges moving goalposts on herd immunity from COVID-19
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously
  5. World: U.S. to require negative coronavirus test from travelers from the U.K. — New York City will enforce quarantine for U.K. travelers with visits from sheriff's deputies — Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow