15 hours ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: 2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid

Toyota Highlander hybrid. Photo: Toyota

This week I'm driving the 2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid, a stylish family hauler that also gets great gas mileage — perfect for a summer road trip.

The big picture: While there are plenty of three-row SUV models on the market, only two — the Highlander and the Ford Explorer — are available with a gas-electric hybrid powertrain.

  • While the Explorer is more powerful and better for towing, the Highlander gets much better fuel economy, notes Car and Driver in a head-to-head comparison.

What's new: The Highlander gets a more efficient hybrid system that relies on a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine (instead of the previous V6) and two electric motors.

  • Horsepower falls 20% from the previous version, but you get a 24% improvement in fuel economy (up to 36 mpg) — good for nearly 600 miles between fill-ups.
  • Toyota's bet is that families will prefer that efficiency, and be more than satisfied with the hybrid's 243 hp.

My thought bubble: They're right. For everyday driving, the Highlander hybrid is responsive with plenty of power when needed.

  • As long as you're not towing a boat or trailer, you don't need the extra horsepower.

Yes, but: The Highlander's 4-cylinder engine is rather noisy on acceleration, unpleasant for a hybrid especially.

  • And the truth is, with a lighter foot, you can keep the engine from working so hard while improving your mileage too.
  • I averaged about 30 mpg, well below the EPA's 36-mpg estimate, but still quite good for a vehicle this size.

As with most Toyotas, important safety features are standard.

  • Toyota's Safety Sense 2.o package includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control and technologies that help you stay in your lane.

The bottom line: The Toyota Highlander hybrid will help you stay safe and save on fuel.

Go deeper

Kia Kokalitcheva
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Trump says he wants to ban TikTok app

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump said Friday that he plans to ban Chinese video app TikTok as soon as Saturday, via either executive order or emergency economic powers, according to White House press pool comments.

Why it matters: TikTok has been caught in the crossfires of the United States' escalating tensions with China.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 17,507,359 — Total deaths: 678,226 — Total recoveries — 10,258,424Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,558,994 — Total deaths: 153,311 — Total recoveries: 1,438,160 — Total tests: 55,372,983Map.
  3. Politics: White House, Democrats at stimulus stalemateCDC director says he wasn't involved in decision to change data reporting Biden campaign vows virus focus.
  4. Business: Pandemic wipes out 5 years of economic growth in 3 months — PPP was not distributed equally across racial lines.
  5. Public health: More than half of COVID-19 cases from summer camp in Georgia were from kids, CDC says.
  6. World: Boris Johnson pauses England's reopening.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The untold mental toll of COVID-19.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign vows virus focus

Joe Biden puts on a mask after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign contends that President Trump's talk of delaying November's election is an effort to distract, and vows to be what a Biden aide called "laser-focused" on Trump's pandemic response.

Why it matters: After aides convinced the president that the issue was hurting him badly in the polls, Trump has tried for the past two weeks to show renewed focus on the coronavirus, including the restoration of his briefings.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow