What we're driving: 2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid

This week I'm driving the 2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid, a stylish family hauler that also gets great gas mileage — perfect for a summer road trip.

The big picture: While there are plenty of three-row SUV models on the market, only two — the Highlander and the Ford Explorer — are available with a gas-electric hybrid powertrain.

While the Explorer is more powerful and better for towing, the Highlander gets much better fuel economy, notes Car and Driver in a head-to-head comparison.

What's new: The Highlander gets a more efficient hybrid system that relies on a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine (instead of the previous V6) and two electric motors.

Horsepower falls 20% from the previous version, but you get a 24% improvement in fuel economy (up to 36 mpg) — good for nearly 600 miles between fill-ups.

Toyota's bet is that families will prefer that efficiency, and be more than satisfied with the hybrid's 243 hp.

My thought bubble: They're right. For everyday driving, the Highlander hybrid is responsive with plenty of power when needed.

As long as you're not towing a boat or trailer, you don't need the extra horsepower.

Yes, but: The Highlander's 4-cylinder engine is rather noisy on acceleration, unpleasant for a hybrid especially.

And the truth is, with a lighter foot, you can keep the engine from working so hard while improving your mileage too.

I averaged about 30 mpg, well below the EPA's 36-mpg estimate, but still quite good for a vehicle this size.

As with most Toyotas, important safety features are standard.

Toyota's Safety Sense 2.o package includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control and technologies that help you stay in your lane.

The bottom line: The Toyota Highlander hybrid will help you stay safe and save on fuel.