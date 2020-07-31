What we're driving: 2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid

Toyota Highlander hybrid. Photo: Toyota
This week I'm driving the 2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid, a stylish family hauler that also gets great gas mileage — perfect for a summer road trip.
The big picture: While there are plenty of three-row SUV models on the market, only two — the Highlander and the Ford Explorer — are available with a gas-electric hybrid powertrain.
- While the Explorer is more powerful and better for towing, the Highlander gets much better fuel economy, notes Car and Driver in a head-to-head comparison.
What's new: The Highlander gets a more efficient hybrid system that relies on a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine (instead of the previous V6) and two electric motors.
- Horsepower falls 20% from the previous version, but you get a 24% improvement in fuel economy (up to 36 mpg) — good for nearly 600 miles between fill-ups.
- Toyota's bet is that families will prefer that efficiency, and be more than satisfied with the hybrid's 243 hp.
My thought bubble: They're right. For everyday driving, the Highlander hybrid is responsive with plenty of power when needed.
- As long as you're not towing a boat or trailer, you don't need the extra horsepower.
Yes, but: The Highlander's 4-cylinder engine is rather noisy on acceleration, unpleasant for a hybrid especially.
- And the truth is, with a lighter foot, you can keep the engine from working so hard while improving your mileage too.
- I averaged about 30 mpg, well below the EPA's 36-mpg estimate, but still quite good for a vehicle this size.
As with most Toyotas, important safety features are standard.
- Toyota's Safety Sense 2.o package includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control and technologies that help you stay in your lane.
The bottom line: The Toyota Highlander hybrid will help you stay safe and save on fuel.