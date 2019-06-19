Trump re-election bid raises $24.8 million "in less than 24 hours"

The head of the RNC and the communications director for President Trump's 2020 campaign announced Wednesday that Trump's re-election effort had raised $24.8 million "in less than 24 hours."

By the numbers: A Trump campaign official told ABC News that the sum is a combination of about $14 million from the Trump campaign and about $10 million from the Trump Victory fund, a joint fundraising committee between the campaign and the RNC. The campaign reported receiving just over $7 million in individual contributions during 2019's first quarter — and just over $22 million in transfers from other authorized committees.

