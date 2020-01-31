What we're driving: 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe

Details: The Santa Fe features two engines — the standard 185 hp, 2.4-liter four-cylinder, or the optional 235-hp, 2.0-liter turbocharged engine.

The all-wheel-drive Limited version I'm driving with the 2.0-liter engine gets 20/26 mpg city/highway, but you can get up to 29 mpg highway with the base front-wheel-drive model.

The Santa Fe's starting price is $26,995, and the SEL, at $28,745, comes with most of the convenience features you'd want.

My $36,745 Limited includes includes a blind-view monitor that displays a camera feed of the vehicle's blind spot in the digital gauge cluster when you hit the turn signal.

All versions come with standard forward-collision warning and automated emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go technology, and lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist.

The bottom line: The Santa Fe offers a comfortable ride and a lot of standard features, making it a great value.

