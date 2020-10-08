24 mins ago - Health

Employer health coverage costs still outpace wages

Reproduced from Kaiser Family Foundation; Chart: Axios Visuals

The cost of job-based health insurance averaged more than $21,000 for families and almost $7,500 for individuals in 2020 — roughly 4% higher than 2019, according to new survey data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The big picture: These costs only accounted for coverage offered heading into 2020, and therefore didn't factor in the coronavirus pandemic. And although the 4% growth rate was the lowest since 2017, it still exceeded the average growth of workers' wages (3.4%) and general inflation (2.1%) — meaning employer health care continues to eat away at people's budgets.

Between the lines: Employers did not alter their health benefits a lot, and fewer than 10% of companies switched insurance companies, according to KFF's survey.

Yes, but: Family health coverage still costs as much as a new car or compact SUV, every year.

  • Employers are footing three-quarters of the cost, which workers don't really see.
  • These coverage costs also don't account for out-of-pocket spending like deductibles and coinsurance, which have risen steadily over the past decade.

What we're watching: Companies are offering 2021 coverage to their employees right now, and final numbers won't be out until this time next year.

The bottom line: If you get your health insurance through work — as a plurality of Americans do — it continues to consume more of your compensation because of the high prices and administrative costs throughout the health care system.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Harris: If you have pre-existing conditions, Trump and Pence are "coming for you"

Sen. Kamala Harris said at Wednesday's vice presidential debate that the Trump administration does not have a plan to protect health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, looking into the camera and declaring: "If you have a pre-existing condition — heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer — they're coming for you.

Why it matters: The Biden campaign has consistently sought to make the Trump administration-backed lawsuit against the Affordable Care Act — which protects coverage for pre-existing conditions — a core election message, particularly as the U.S. continues to struggle to control the pandemic. Health care has been proven to be one of the issues that resonates most with voters.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
13 mins ago - Economy & Business

The gig economy is on the ballot

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Prop 22 is shaping up to be California's most expensive ballot question ever, and its outcome could upend a gig economy business model that's attracted hundreds of billions of investment dollars.

The state of play: Prop 22, supported by such companies as DoorDash and Uber, is favored in most recent polling. But it's no sure bet, due to a large chunk of still undecided voters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he won't take part in virtual debate

Photo: Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images

President Trump, who continues to battle a coronavirus infection, told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo on Thursday that he will not take part in a virtual second presidential debate.

What he's saying: "I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate. It’s not what debating is all about. ... It’s ridiculous," the president said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow