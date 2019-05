The big picture: The debate among Democrats over whether or how the party should engage with Fox News is sowing division within the party ahead of 2020. Many Democratic candidates have already appeared on several Fox News shows, hoping to reach some of its more moderate viewers. Sen. Bernie Sanders' April town hall drew an estimated audience of 2.5 million — double the viewership of his CNN town hall appearance.

Democrats who have agreed to town halls:

Sen. Bernie Sanders: April 15

Sen. Amy Klobuchar: May 8

Mayor Pete Buttigieg: May 19

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand: June 2

Democrats who have expressed willingness to appear:

Julian Castro confirmed to AP that his campaign is in the process of scheduling a town hall with Fox News.

Sen. Cory Booker also said he’s considering one.

Beto O'Rourke told AP he would be willing to appear on the network.

John Delaney tweeted at Elizabeth Warren after she turned down a town hall: "If you're not using your town hall, I will. Democratic candidates have to campaign everywhere and talk to voters."

Eric Swalwell told CNN he "would absolutely do a Fox town hall," but the network turned him down.

Democrats who refuse to appear: